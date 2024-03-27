On your marks: Stawell poised for massive four days of Easter festivities

From the Great Western Rodeo on Good Friday to the final of the Stawell Gift on Easter Monday, there's something for everyone in this massive four-day long weekend.
Get ready for an exhilarating return as the Great Western Rodeo saddles up for Good Friday, March 29, promising near-perfect conditions and a thrilling lineup of events.
After a hiatus due to COVID-19 and storms, anticipation is soaring, with Great Western Football Netball Club secretary Dale Hurley declaring everything is primed for a spectacular show.
"Everything is ready to go," he said.
"The weather is on cue; everything looks positive. We've missed three in the past four years with COVID-19 and the storms in 2023. The one year we did have it was a great success."
Last year, the rodeo was cancelled on Good Friday as storms hit Eastern Australia. More than 20mm fell in Stawell in a few hours.
Temperatures are expected to reach 26°C on Good Friday with a zero per cent chance of rain. It has regular attendees raring to go.
"[Everyone is] itching to go again. Ticket sales are really strong and as well as internet traffic, comments and inquiries - they are all up," he said.
Mr Hurley said the unique blend of family-focused activities and high-adrenaline entertainment, set in the idyllic wine village, attracts a wide range of people.
Tickets are still available via https://www.ticketebo.com.au/great-western-football-netball-club/great-western-good-friday-rodeo.
Get ready to strut your stuff at the 2024 Fashions at Central Park parade during the 2024 Stawell Gift this Easter Saturday.
While many will dazzle the judged in the main competition, this year attendees are encouraged to embrace the all-new dress code of 'Black & White, with a Dash of Red'.
As part of the Gift's evolution, Easter Saturday is now known as Fashions Day and is an opportunity for athletes and spectators to join in the fun and celebration of fashion, in your own style.
Winners of the Fashions at Central Park parade are awarded prize money, gifts and hampers.
The Lady of the Day and Best Dressed Gent will receive $1000 prizemoney while winner of the Best Hat will receive $250.
Winners are judged on elegance, exceptional style and classic carnival race wear.
There is no fee to enter the Fashions at Central Park but entrants will need to purchase a ticket to enter the grounds either online in advance or at the box office at Central Park. Must be aged 18 to be eligible.
Locals and tourists alike will be rubbing shoulders this weekend with the StawellBiz Easter Saturday extravaganza taking over the Main Street.
From Layzell Street to Victoria Street, Main Street will be closed to traffic, allowing attendees to meander freely.
The family-friendly event will feature free entertainment, stalls, music, demonstrations and food.
From March 28-31, the carnival will entertain the young and young at heart.
Bumper stickers are available to show support for the February 13 bushfires, with proceeds going support affected families and businesses.
Eighteen business in Pomonal, Halls Gap, Stawell, Ararat and Dadswell Bridge are selling the 10-by-10cm stickers.
Local businesses include Stawell Toyota, Little Stems, BWS and Inspired by 3.
A stall will be on site at the Easter Saturday Extravaganza.
The CFA is rallying communities to support their annual tradition of raising funds for the Good Friday Appeal this Friday, urging locals to generously donate as members take to the streets with their tins across the state.
Local CFA brigades have carved out a wonderful annual tradition, having raised more than $37 million for the Royal Children's Hospital since 1951.
Since 1971, The Stawell brigade has collected a massive $878,614.
Reg Smith started fundraising for the appeal with his wife, Dianne, and another member, Noel Cray.
All three have been involved for 53 years, ever since the local pub retired the fundraiser and CFA took over.
Reg said it hadn't changed over the years; they're still driving trucks, tin rattling and collecting in Stawell and surrounding areas.
"We try and raise as much as we can for the hospital, we think it's such a great cause getting to help the kids out," Reg said.
"Two of our kids and one grandson attended the hospital, so it's a cause close to our hearts. We also get so many people around Stawell wanting to help the cause because they have some connection to it."
CFA brigades will also be fundraising online for those who cannot donate in person.
Donate online at www.goodfridayappeal.com.au on Good Friday, 29 March, and call 1300 APPEAL between 9am and 11pm.
