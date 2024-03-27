The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

On your marks: Stawell poised for massive four days of Easter festivities

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
March 27 2024 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the Great Western Rodeo on Good Friday to the final of the Stawell Gift on Easter Monday, there's something for everyone in this massive four-day long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.