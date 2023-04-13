Grampians and Wimmera communities dug deep on Friday, April 7, to produce another exceptional record breaking fundraising tally for The Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.
Overall, $23,061,320 was raised in the 2023 event, with $4,029,017 coming from regional Victoria.
The Grampians and Wimmera fundraising efforts donated a combined $335,018 - an increase of almost $100,000 from 2022 - and made up about 8.3 per cent of the regional Victorian total.
Stawell's multiple fundraising events helped its 2023 total reach $51,673, followed closely by Marnoo with $51,020.
Stawell Fire Brigade ex-captain Reg Smith, who has been involved with the brigade for 51 years, said he takes great pride in being involved with the Good Friday Appeal.
"So many members have had their kids spend time at the Royal Children's Hospital and I have had three myself," he said.
"I had two daughters and a grandson at the Royal Children's. I'm very grateful for what they did for our family."
Hi first collection for the Stawell Fire Brigade in 1972 netted $650; today, the Like of the Stawell Club, Marnoo Cricket Club and Jim Leithhead's biannual fundraiser attract much larger donations.
Like many CFA volunteers, he started his day before 8am and worked beyond 9pm to count the last of the donations.
Since 1931, the Good Friday Appeal has raised a momentous $444M going directly to The Royal Children's Hospital.
