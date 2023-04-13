The Stawell Times-News
Stawell community raises $51,673 for 2023 Good Friday Appeal

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Reg Smith started collecting money for the Good Friday Appeal 51 years ago. Picture by Ben Fraser
Grampians and Wimmera communities dug deep on Friday, April 7, to produce another exceptional record breaking fundraising tally for The Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

