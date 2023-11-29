The Christmas spirit has burst to life for the 2024 holiday season in Stawell, with the Country Women's Association's Christmas Tree Festival heralded a success.
"It was really great," said Stawell CWA treasurer, Jess Maffescioni.
The event, held on the weekend of Saturday, November 25, saw locals find their festive side as holiday decorators competed for the best decorated Christmas tree, card, ornament, mantel, Lego build and wreath.
"We had 260 people through the door over the Saturday and the Sunday which was up on last year."
"And, because the weather was a bit ordinary on Saturday, it turned out to be a nice kind of indoor activity for people as well."
The main draw of the festival was the large Christmas tree made out of crocheted granny squares.
"We put the call out on social media for people to donate granny squares to make this big Christmas tree out of them, And then to pull that apart and make it into blankets to donate to welfare," Ms Maffescioni said.
"We were overwhelmed with the support.
"We ended up having 1499 Squares donated 149, of which were made into the tree and the rest are already in blankets that we've already donated."
While the amount raised at the festival is yet to be counted, the CWA does intend to donate it all to charity in the local community.
Stawell CWA's Christmas celebrations are set to continue, as the organisation has picked up the Christmas light competition as its traditional organisers, the Stawell Lions Club, enters recess.
