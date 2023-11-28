The former garage on the Corner of Wimmera and Scallan Streets, Stawell had many occupants and uses over the years.
It was first occupied in December 1873 when a Mr. C. Shirreff advertised in the Pleasant Creek News that he had removed his coach building and wheelwright business from Main Street to his new premises.
By 1881 a Mr. J. Cook became the owner of the business.
Read also: St Arnaud piggery gains approval for growth
It was mentioned in the Stawell News on February 2nd 1909, that Shirreff Bros. had taken over the premises as they were advertising their premier coach building factory where they build vehicles that will "please you".
From then on the buildings became known as the "Sherriff's Buildings."
In the Stawell News on December 12th 1912 it was reported, "that motorists will learn with satisfaction that Messrs Deards Bros. [Henry and Charles] have commenced business in motor repair work at "Sherriff's Buildings" in Wimmera Street trading as Wimmera Motor and Engineering works."
"Mr Henry Deards has had extensive experience in the trade, both in England and the colonies with the Fiat Motor Co. [England] Tarrant Motor Co. [Victoria] and lately of Hamilton and can guarantee to turn out all work most expeditiously.
"A specialty of the firm is spring making, at which they are experts and customers forwarding their old springs may rest assured of complete satisfaction. All the latest accessories are stocked and Messrs Deards Bros. are agents for all types of tyres, the Australian Metal Co. and Robson oil and petrol engines.
"Motorists having trouble with their machines could not do better than note the address - Wimmera Street Stawell."
Read also: House fire devastation for family
In July 1914 the Deards entered into a partnership with a Mr. C. H. Atkins and they advertised that motor cars were assembled in their premises along with manufacture of the "Wimmera Motor Cycle".
Henry Deards regularly competed in motor cycle races whilst living in Stawell.
Early photos show bodywork being built and a line-up of production cars and a motor cycle in front of the premises.
In 1915 the building became "Young and Ledgars" Garage or more simply "Wimmera Motors", being jointly operated by Mr. Perc. Ledgar and Mr. James Young.
On Mr. Young's death in 1940, Mr Perc. Ledgar took sole control of the business. In 1961 Mr. and Mrs. Roy Ledgar took over the business after the death of Mr. Ledgar.
In 1976 Peter and Carol Brazier bought the garage from Bill Adams and they in turn sold it to Laurie Steinfort in 1988. Laurie Steinfort sold the garage to Kingston Motors in 2014.
The complex was purchased by the Carey families in 2016. The complex was completely demolished in 2019 and the construction of eight modern town houses was completed in September 2023.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.