Eventide Homes: A great place to live | Digging up the past

By Stawell Historical Society
October 25 2023 - 12:00pm
In July 1950 a public meeting was called to consider the provision of 'Homes for the Old Folk of Stawell and District.' At a second meeting in October 1950, a decision was made to construct some 'Homes for the Aged'

Local News

