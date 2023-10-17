The Stawell Times-News
Farmers voice worries over 800km VNI West project at Stawell meeting

By Ben Fraser
October 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Farmers and government representatives clashed once again, this time at the Stawell community meeting on Monday, October 16.

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

