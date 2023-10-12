The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Latest map for controversial VNI West power line narrows width down to two kilometres wide

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 13 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest planned route of the controversial VNI West powerline project has been released, impacting about 500 properties.
The latest planned route of the controversial VNI West powerline project has been released, impacting about 500 properties.

The proposed route of the controversial VNI West transmission line has been narrowed down from 50 kilometres to 2km wide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.