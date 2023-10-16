The Victorian Mine Rescue Competition will celebrate 30 years of history when it comes to Stawell this month.
The VMRC will bring up to 200 people to the Stawell Gold Mine for friendly competition, learnings and comradery from Friday, October 20, to Sunday, October 22.
The competition is a major mine rescue and emergency response training exercise with realistic scenarios to train 12 Victorian, New South Wales and New Zealand mine rescue teams.
The competition sees mine rescue and emergency response teams from mine sites around Victoria and Australia compete against each other in a variety of simulated emergency situations designed to test their skills.
In addition to mine rescue teams, Ambulance Victoria, Police, SES and CFA will also participate in the annual exercise.
The VMRC is one of the biggest training exercises in Australia, and this year will have some scenarios on show for the Stawell community.
Exercises in the VMRC include fire rescue, car crash rescue and underground rescue, and more than 150 people will be involved from teams, sponsors, emergency services and volunteers.
