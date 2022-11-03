The Stawell Times-News

Stawell Community Carols to fill Cato Park on December 9

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
November 3 2022 - 6:30pm
The Stawell Christmas carols committee welcomes any volunteers to help deliver the event in December. Picture supplied

Local organisations have joined forces to deliver the first community carols in three years.

