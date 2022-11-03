Local organisations have joined forces to deliver the first community carols in three years.
The Stawell Community Carols at Cato Park will be held Friday, December 9, from 6pm.
The carols previously ran in 2019, with 2020 and 2021 cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Stawell Christmas committee spokesman Llewelyn Clark from StawellBiz said the events' revival is an opportunity to gain broad community involvement in its planning and presentation.
"Stawell Apex ran the event for many years and Stawell Performing Arts Company (SPACi) then took on the job of organising carols," Mr Clark said.
"We know community carols is really important to Stawell locals and this group hopes to bring others on board to build on the event for years to come."
Several organisations have partnered to deliver the event, including StawellBiz, the Stawell Interchurch Council, Northern Grampians Shire Council, Grampians Community Health, Grampians Youth Events, Stawell Neighbourhood House, Stawell Brass Band and the Stawell Performing Arts Company.
We know community carols is really important to Stawell...- Llewelyn Clark
The committee will present local groups and acts, including Stawell Ecumenical Singers, Stawell Brass Band, Stawell Performing Arts Company and the Vanuatu Singers at Cato Park and are also working with businesses to offer food and drinks.
"Grampians Youth Events is a major sponsor, so the event is family friendly and will be drug and alcohol free," said Mr Clark.
"The committee is also looking for further support and sponsorship, so the staging, sound and light for carols meets community expectations."
The committee welcomes any volunteers to help with event delivery and seeks groups or individuals looking to perform via its Facebook page, stawellcommunitycarols or email stawellcommunitycarols@gmail.com.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.