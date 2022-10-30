A South Australian man will face court in relation to a serious assault in Stawell during the weekend.
Ararat crime investigation unit detectives charged the 35-year-old South Australian man with three counts of recklessly cause injury, assault by kicking, assault police, resist arrest, affray, refuse to state name and address and possess cannabis.
The charges follow an incident on Saturday, October 29, when a V/Line bus stopped at Stawell Railway Station just after 3.30pm.
It is alleged a passenger from the bus became violent and seriously assaulted the bus driver and a teenage passenger before he fled the scene.
The man was arrested by police following a foot chase along the railway line.
During the arrest a male police officer was also injured and suffered bruising and chipped teeth.
A 63-year-old Horsham man and a 15-year-old Horsham boy were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The man has been remanded to appear before Horsham Magistrates' Court.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
