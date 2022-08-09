Ararat-based medical student Sabine Hamilton paced herself well to win the Thompson Family 8km Handicap on Sunday.
The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club met in McDonald park, outskirts of Ararat to tackle the beautiful trails.
The track had a slight alteration due to the week's rain turning the bottom part of the clay track un-runnable.
The club started with a handicap pursuit race with the faster runners.
Eleven runners took the field to tackle this much-loved course.
Shev led the field to 6.5km where Sabine passed looking strong.
Less than 90 seconds minutes behind was Tessa Thompson finishing in second, and Sue Blizzard coming in third.
Tessa was fastest Female with husband Mark Thompson was fastest Male on course.
Eric and Bronwyn have sponsored the race since 1999 and were proud to don Sabine the winners Sash and trophy.
Sabine thanked the volunteers for the day and mentioned she loved running through the local bushlands.
This was Sabine's second club win, with her regular training this race was a club PB for her.
Next Sunday the Club meet at Warrak for the Watkins Family 6500m Championship race.
Meet at 9.15am for a 9.45am start. Race fees $5 with Prize money and Sash to win.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
