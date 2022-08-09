The Stawell Times-News

Sabine Hamilton wins the Thompson Family 8km Handicap

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated August 9 2022 - 3:33am, first published 12:00am
ALL SMILES: Race winner Sabine Hamilton (middle) with Bronwyn (left) and Eric Thompson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ararat-based medical student Sabine Hamilton paced herself well to win the Thompson Family 8km Handicap on Sunday.

