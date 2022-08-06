Merino showcase for Marnoo

Following the success of last year's event, Merino and Poll Merino stud breeders from across Victoria are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the annual Victorian State Field Day at Marnoo on Monday, August 15.
Hosted by the Marnoo Stud Merino Breeders Association at the Marnoo Recreational Reserve, more than 300 Merino and Poll Merino rams from 33 studs will be on show as part of the field day, now in its third year of running.
Advertisement
According to the group's president Trent Carter from Wallaloo Park Merino and Poll Merino stud, the field day gives stud breeders the opportunity to showcase some of the state's leading Merino genetics and promote upcoming spring ram sales.
"It's a great opportunity for people to get together and view a diverse selection of Merino and Poll Merino sheep in a relaxed, casual setting," Mr Carter said.
"Visitors can expect to see sheep suited to a range of breeding objectives and environments, from finer micron sheep to medium and strong wools.
"There'll be leading genetics from high-rainfall environments as well as genetics which are going into pastoral areas in Australia."
Mr Carter said the inaugural event in 2019 saw 700 visitors on the day, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, crowds were limited to just 300 people last year.
"But with limits lifted for this year we are excited to welcome visitors back," he said.
Breeders will have a range of sheep on show, including potential 2021-drop young rams for sale in the spring, ram lambs, as well as stud ewes and key stud sires.
As an added drawcard, the event will include a champion March-shorn hogget ram and ewe as well as a pen of three March-shorn hogget rams competition, which participating studs can enter on the day.
The competition is sponsored by Zoetis, Performance Feeds, Fabstock, Genstock, Brecon Breeders and Wool Solutions.
All three categories will be judged by well-known sheep and wool consultant Andrew Calvert from Wool Solutions, Tas, kicking off at 1pm.
The field day also features a wide range of industry services and products.
About 20 trade exhibitors will feature on the day, from animal health and husbandry, livestock handling equipment, machinery, GPS technology and agronomic services.
The gates open from 10am and there will be plenty of onsite catering options available and a licensed bar.
Details: For more information on the Victorian State Field Day visit the Marnoo Stud Merino Breeders Association Facebook page
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.