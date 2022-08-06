The Stawell Times-News

Merino showcase for Marnoo

By Kylie Nicholls
August 6 2022 - 10:00pm
QUALITY: Some of the the state's leading Merino and Poll Merino stud genetics will be on display as part of the Victorian State Merino Field Day at Marnoo, on Monday, August 15.

Following the success of last year's event, Merino and Poll Merino stud breeders from across Victoria are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the annual Victorian State Field Day at Marnoo on Monday, August 15.

Local News

