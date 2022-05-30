The Stawell Times-News

Stawell's Mick Horsburgh shares his long battle with tiny 'bug' in his leg

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated June 2 2022 - 12:47pm, first published May 30 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECOVERD: Mick Horsburgh enjoys time outdoors after a long battle fighting infection. Picture: CASSANDRA LANGLEY

AFTER an innocent therapy session in a pool, Stawell's Mick Horsburgh became a patient in hospital for five months which left medical teams baffled. Regular visits from the infectious control teams across the state narrowed down Mr Horsburgh's illness to an infection which entered his body through his toe which he stubbed while getting out of the pool. He spent about five months in hospital - around 500 meals he ate sitting in a hospital bed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.