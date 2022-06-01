The Stawell Times-News

Frew Foods International announced multi-million dollar expansion and an extra 250 jobs

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:45am, first published June 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANNOUNCEMENT: Thomas Food International's Nick Thomas with Victorian government regional development and agriculture minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Frew Foods International's Robert Frew. Picture: CASSANDRA LANGLEY

FREW Foods International will undergo a multi-million dollar expansion over a three year phase which will deliver more employment opportunities in the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.