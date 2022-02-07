subscribers-only,

Northern Grampians Shire Council has a brand new suite of offerings for new and existing businesses in its revamped Business Growth Program and is declaring itself "Open for Business!". Council's program can assist all kinds of enterprises from start-ups through to large established firms with innovation, best practice, export and jobs growth and economic and environmental sustainability. Visitors to council's website can access a raft of information from the Business page including: Northern Grampians Shire Council Mayor Cr Tony Driscoll said he believed the new program would deliver many benefits for business owners in the shire. OTHER NEWS: "Sometimes as a business owner, you can become hyper-focused on the day to day and miss opportunities that could help your business reposition itself as a market leader or expand in a new direction let alone remain compliant in this new era of CovidSafe operation," Cr Driscoll stated. "Council's Economic Development Team is "Open for Business" and keen to help leverage our local businesses and economy as much as possible. I encourage every business owner - whether you are established or just starting out - to make contact, visit the Business page on our website and subscribe to the e-news. You will then be in the know when it comes to resources, access to funding, professional development courses and networking events." To find out more, visit www.ngshire.vic.gov.au/business or call 03 5358 8700 and ask to speak to a member of the Economic Development Team. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

