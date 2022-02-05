subscribers-only,

The Victorian Government is making sure families have every opportunity to get their children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a mini vaccination clinic opening at Skene Street School, Stawell. The clinic will be delivered by the Hanover Street Medical Centre. Member for Western Victoria, Jaala Pulford said the best thing for families to do to protect their children is get them vaccinated " as quickly as possible". "Now is the time for parents and carers right across Western Victoria to get their kids vaccinated. We're making it easier than ever to get jabs in kids' arms in a friendly environment, close to home," she said. "We've done everything we can to make school a safe place when kids get back in the classroom." MORE NEWS: More than 150 primary schools will have mini-vaccination clinics under a $4 million grants program to help local doctors and community pharmacies go into schools to deliver the vaccine in a familiar and trusted environment for children, close to home. Under the program, local GPs and pharmacists will receive up to $6,500 to cover staffing, travel and equipment costs to get out to schools and vaccinate children - with an additional $5,000 clinic establishment fee per school also available, plus additional loadings for specialist schools or small, rural or regional schools. These mini-vaccination clinics are available to students attending the school, not the general public. For a full list of available vaccination centres please visit: https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/book-your-vaccine-appointment In addition, the second 15 school pop-up clinics will open in primary schools right across Victoria this weekend to deliver more doses in local communities. To date, nearly 50 per cent of children aged 5-11 in Victoria have already received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/dd7eb467-e24f-49f2-9139-026a7b15c247.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg