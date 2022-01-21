subscribers-only,

The Grampians Bowls Association second round of action after the festive period back saw numerous one sided matches in division one and two. Division one In the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition Ararat VRI comprehensively defeated Landsborough among other competitive matches. Ararat (77 shots) defeated Aradale (59 shots) to claim a 10 point to two victory. Aradale got off to a great start, winning the first rink 24 shots to 18. Ararat then took control of the match, winning the next two rinks in convincing fashion. Chalambar (77 shots) defeated Stawell Golf (65 shots) claiming 10 of the available 12 points. After losing the first two rinks, Stawell was able to claim the final rink 24-26. Ararat VRI (112 shots) demolished Landsborough (61 shots), claiming all 12 points. Landsborough lost each rink by at least 10 shots with the third rink having the biggest margin with Ararat VRI winning 40 shots to 16. Stawell Bowling (69 shots) defeated Lake Bolac (56 shots) to claim eight points. Lake Bolac won the first rink 21 shots to 17 with Stawell hitting back to win the second 29 shots to 11. With the match still in the balance Lake Bolac won the final rink 24 shots to 23. MORE NEWS: Round 10 results saw Ararat jump on top of the table with five wins, 56 points and a percentage of 118.18. Aradale is second on the table with five wins, 55 points and 105.22 per cent. Round 10 action is pencilled in for Saturday January 15 the the fixture of the Pennant Division 1 2021-2022 competition fixture: MORE NEWS: Division two Last weekend saw three big victories including a whitewash by Stawell Bowling Club. Aradale (80 shots) defeated Ararat Green (59 shots) to claim 10 out of 12 points. Ararat won the first rink 26 shots to 23 shots, however Aradale would soon claim control of the match to win two rinks to one. Aradale doubled their opponents score, winning 30-15 and in the third and final rink Aradale won 27 to 18 shots. Ararat Gold (75 shots) convincingly defeated Stawell Golf Bowling (64 shots), winning 10 points to two. Stawell got off to a good start to the match winning the first rink 27 shots to 18. Ararat Gold won the next rink 33 shots to 14 and the final rink 24 shots to 23. Stawell Bowling Club (81 shots) smashed Lake Bolac Black to win all 12 points. Every rink was won by Stawell by at least five shots. READ MORE: Heading into round 11 Stawell Bowling Club are on top of the table with six wins, 65 points and a percentage of 132.15. Aradale Bowls Club sat second on the ladder with five wins, 58 points and 121.94 per cent. Round 11 of the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 2 2021-2022 competition fixture: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

