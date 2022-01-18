subscribers-only,

Buangor-Tatyoon defeated Youth Club by 84 runs at Central Park (Stawell) After being sent into bat Buangor-Tatyoon scored 146 runs from 37.2 overs. The opening partnership of Riley Wood (51) and Jacob Bates (25) combined for 84 runs which set their side up for a decent total. Clinton Slorach and Nic Baird were impressive with ball in hand, picking up three wickets each for Youth Club. In the second innings, Youth Club were bowled out for 62 runs in 27.2 overs. Trent Homden top scored with 15 with David Brady and James Phillips picking up three wickets each to secure their sides victory. Swifts-Great Western defeated Chalambar by 196 runs at Gordon Street Oval (Ararat) Combine won the toss and posted a mammoth score of 4-306 from 40 overs. Sam Cocks had a day out, scoring 172 runs while his opening partner Tom Eckel scored 68 runs. Chalambar only managed 112 with the bat Sam Pilgrim top scoring with 72 runs. Pomonal forfeited to Halls Gap. MORE NEWS: Swifts-Great Western defeated Halls Gap by nine runs at North Park Oval (Stawell) Halls Gap won the toss and decided to send Swifts-Great Western into bat. Tom Robinson top scored with 47 runs as Swifts/Great Western scored 9/136 after 35 overs. Will Pederson (41 runs) and Caleb Bretherton (20 runs) got the run chase off to a positive start. Halls Gap was eventually bowled out in the 33rd over for 127, falling an agonising nine runs short. Travis Nicholson was lethal with ball in hand, taking five wickets to seal victory. Rhymney-Moyston v Navarre at Moyston Recreational Reserve Results were not released at the time of publication. RELATED: Preview Buangor-Tatyoon easily defeated Youth Club in round 11 and this week will face Swifts/Great Western at home. After losing to Swifts-Great Western last week Chalambar will travel to face Pomonal at home in round 11. Combine will face Buangor-Tatyoon this week after smashing Chalambar by 196 runs in round 11. Halls Gap face Youth Club in Stawell this week after gaining a forfeit victory over Pomonal. Last week Youth Club lost to Buangor-Tatyoon by 84 runs and this week they will face Halls Gap in Stawell. Pomonal will travel to Ararat to face Chalambar this week, after forfeiting to Halls Gap last week. Round 12 B Grade: Swifts-Great Western will face Rhymney-Moyston at Great Western Recreational Reserve after surviving a scare from Halls Gap. Navarre will host St Andrews this week after facing Rhymney-Moyston away in round nine. Halls Gap has the bye in round nine after falling just short against Swifts-Great Western last week. Rhymney-Moyston will travel to Great Western to face Combine this week after facing Navarre in round eight. St Andrews had the bye in round eight and will travel to face Navarre in round nine. Round Nine While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

