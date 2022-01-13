subscribers-only,

Ross Wilson's 'Cool World' tour is headed to Pomonal Estate Winery on January 22 for an afternoon of food, drinks and Australian rock music. Headliner Ross Wilson will be accompanied by support acts The Badloves, King Canyon and Ararat artist Andrew 'Parso' Parsons. Mr Ross Wilson said he looks forward to the show as the Grampians is "a great part of the world." "I have an affinity with the area, I remember going there as a kid," he said. "The Grampians are quite familiar to me, I really like the area." The show's name is in dedication to Mondo Rock's 1981 hit 'Cool World'. "The event at Pomonal Estate is a part of a series of shows that we are doing in regional areas and the venue was a medium sized venue and so it was a good fit for the package that we have got," Mr Wilson said. "It will be a great chance for people to get to the great outdoors, hear some music, drink some wine and have a good time." Mr Wilson said after months spent in lockdown, he was able to return to the stage in December for a handful of shows. "It was great to be back, everyone was happy to be playing again," he said. "I did a little bit of a count, and in the 18 months prior to the last lockdown, I had done 19 shows where I would normally do 80-100 in that time. "Before the first gig, I was thinking, what are the lyrics to that song again. "I needed to make sure I remembered the words again, although when we got out there I was fine." Mr Wilson revealed that after more than 50 years in the music industry, he doesn't need luck to be on his side. "We don't say good luck, or the old theatre term of break a leg," he said. "The whole idea of that, and I totally agree with, is don't tempt fate. "I'll be on stage and think to myself this show is going really well and then straight away I will forget a lyric, because my mind is not on the job." Mr Wilson said fans in attendance could expect a variety of songs from his long, illustrious music career, including 'Eagle Rock' - which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. "I have had several careers in music and I started out in daddy cool so we will be playing some Daddy Cool songs like 'Eagle Rock'," he said. "Of course I fronted Mondo Rock so a few of their songs too and a bunch of solo stuff along with some new songs." The Badloves are an Australian band that formed in 1990 and has since released two studio albums, with a third on the way. The lead vocalist from the Badloves, Michael Spiby, said the band "jumped at the chance" to perform in the Grampians. "It is really exciting for us, we look forward to re-discovering what is in our own backyard in Victoria," he said. "After years, decades even of not playing through that region, we played up at Avoca, and it made me realise I haven't been in that district for maybe like 25 years. "I forgot how beautiful it is, so we were determined to remedy our absences by getting amongst it. "We are determined to get to all of the rural regions, as is everyone." Mr Spiby said he believed Pomonal Estate was the perfect venue for the show. "I love the scale of it, the idea being that we are playing for smaller audiences which is much more manageable in terms of health risks. "The upside is that you get to mix it with a smaller group which would give off a different energy." Audiences can expect a range of material from the Badloves, including tracks from their upcoming album. "We will be playing a combination of songs from our two albums and from our album which is on the way," Mr Spiby said. King Canyon was formed by Melbourne guitarist James Ryan and singer Jimmy Cupples in March 2020 at the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band sees itself as a rock band with the soul of the '60s blended with the blues-rock invasion of the '70s. King Canyon's James Ryan said "it made sense stylistically" for the band to accompany the Badloves and Ross Wilson in the 'Cool World' tour. "It really stands out as being one of the most amazing opportunities as far as a place to play," he said. "To be playing in one of the most beautiful scenic places of natural Australian beauty, we are just thrilled. "Not only is the show going to be good with the bands but to be in that kind of a place, it is something that I am really proud to be able to do." Mr Ryan said despite being unable to perform as usual the past two years, it was a better time than any to start the band. "It was ironic but also a really great time to do something due to the fact that we had nothing but time on our hands," he said. "Normally prior to that due to being so busy the idea of doing something original seems great but there is never enough time to really get serious and put time into it." Mr Ryan said the duo has certainly been productive since forming in 2020. "When I started writing with Jimmy Cupples, we hit it off straight away and we found the writing process really easy and comfortable," he said. "We blasted out a lot of songs, and it hasn't slowed down as far as song writing goes; we have big plans with a lot more to come. "We kept putting stuff together and we were allowed to do weekly live streaming to help build up an audience and get our name out there." Pomonal Estate owner Pep Atchison said she expects two to five hundred people to attend the event. "There is plenty of space, plenty of land and there is no need to worry about COVID-19," she said. Mrs Atchison said she hoped the event would bring joy to the community. "It's great to have Ross (Wilson) and the other acts come to the region," she said. "I think we needed it at the moment because everyone has gone into panic mode. "We need that happiness to bring everyone together." A Shuttle bus service is available through www.ambush.com.au for Halls Gap, Moyston, Stawell and Ararat. Ross Wilson's 'Cool World' is a family-friendly event with kids under 12 y/o admitted free, adult tickets are $67.50 To book tickets, visit https://www.ticketebo.com.au/mark-sydow-management/ross-wilson-s-cool-world-2022.

