Summers-time in Stawell as Swifts new key forward strikes goal-kicking gold

An off season filled with plenty of change has proved quite fruitful for the Swifts' new recruit Paul Summers.
A Stawell Warriors key defender in 2023, Summers changed teams, leagues and positions when he moved across town to become the Baggies' new forward marking target.
In the first four games in the black, white and teal, he has snagged 31 goals, and is leading the HDFNL by 19 heading into the fifth round.
While Summers admits it still early on in the season, he did say he is feeling 'pretty good' in his ne surroundings.
"Things just clicked," he said.
"It's a good bunch of blokes so pretty easy to settle in."
Baggies coach Brett Hargreaves said the Swifts were 'really excited' when they brought Summers to the club.
"You could see straight away at training, his standards are very high, his skills are very very good, he's fitting into the team really well," Hargreaves said.
The shift forward was something Summers wanted.
"Kicking goals is probably the best part about playing footy," Summers said.
"It's the only way you can win, so I thought I'd try it out."
Hargreaves said pushing Summers forward also allowed the Swifts to take some pressure off other member of the Baggies offence.
"He probably played more as a backman as a need, that's what the Warriors needed. Whereas we could use him forward," Hargreaves said.
"He's that good, you could play him anywhere."
