Grand final 'rematch', Warriors riding wave of momentum | WFNL round three

It will be as close as the WFNL seniors get to a grand final rematch in round three on Saturday, May 4, as Ararat hosts the Southern Mallee Thunder.
The Rats come off a dominant win over Warrack in round two, but they enter the contest with another injury concern.
Young midfielder/forward Sonny Kettle came off just before half time, holding his shoulder.
Kettle joins Jack Ganley, Robert Armstrong and co-coach Tom Mills as players with injury concerns.
Mills knows his side will have to be on its game against the Thunder.
"It is a bit funny. We only really know half of their team, and the other half is unknown. We have to go in a bit unsure of what we're going to get," Mills said.
"But we know they are clearly a good side, so we have to be on our game."
He believes the midfield battle could go a long way to deciding the outcome at Alexandra Oval.
"Their midfield is obviously good. So we've just got to negate there and not get overrun," Mills said.
One match-up, in particular, inside the midfield, is the contest between rucks Cody Lindsay and Thunder coach Kieran Delahunty.
"It's always a good match-up, and that one is where the game starts, too. Whoever wins that battle goes a long way to their team winning," he said.
The Thunder enters the contest after a bye in round 2; it defeated the Eagles in round one.
Southern Mallee's pressure around the football and efficiency in its forward half were features of the club's first game.
Dimboola is back at home for the first time this season and take on a Warriors side full of confidence after a "pretty special" day at Central Park in round two as Stawell celebrated its 150th anniversary.
"To see everyone come back and what was done on the day was just awesome," Warriors senior coach Tom Eckel said.
Warriors senior coach Tom Eckel knows the Roos' talent in its squad.
They've got some top-end talent through the midfield in Andrew Moore and Dylan Landt. Forward of the footy, they are really strong, too," he said.
As a result, Eckel believes the game will be "won or lost in the midfield."
"We need to be able to defend really well too... So far, we are defending well as a team, which was one of our focuses during the pre-season."
In other matches, the Burras will look to bounce back when it hosts Horsham at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
The Saints and Eagles will look for their first wins of the season at Coughlin Park.
Nhill has the bye after its win in round two.
