Lest We Forget: Thousands gather for Anzac Day commemoration across region

The community came together on April 25 to pause and reflect on the enduring legacy of our nation's service men and women.
Anzac Day commemoration services were spread across the region as thousands gathered at cenotaphs, war memorials and town squares to pay their respects.
Just like the first dawn service in 1927, the Stawell service was a short, simple ritual, lead by Stawell RSL sub branch president Geoff Reading.
The main service featured Vietnam War veteran Terry Croton, who spoke of his families storied involvement with the military and the mateship he experienced during service.
Hundreds of onlookers gathered at sunrise at the Stawell cenotaph as the mercury inched past 5°C.
Mr Reading highlighted a 1934 quote from Ataturk (Mustafa Kemal), the Turkish republic's first president, during a tribute to the Anzacs killed at Gallipoli.
"Those heroes that shed their blood and lost their lives ... You are now lying in the soil of a friendly country."
"Therefore rest in peace. There is no difference between the Johnnies and the Mehmets to us where they lie side by side here in this country of ours
"You, the mothers who sent their sons from faraway countries, wipe away your tears; your sons are now lying in our bosom and are in peace.
"After having lost their lives on this land they have become our sons as well."
The guest speaker at the main service, Mr Croton serviced with the 4th Royal Australian regiment, Anzac battalion slash New Zealand as a machine gunner
"Anzac Day is a very special day for our country," he said.
"It allows us to time to remember the people in previous wars, who fought so hard over many conflicts and didn't come home... [also the] wounded that would never be able to enjoy a full life again.
"Over the years since my service in Vietnam, I have pondered many, many times about the previous generations of Australians who willingly volunteered into the forces when our government of the day called.
"Many of them were not at the age to enlist their love of family, the love of the land, and the love of this great country drove him to join the forces in knowing that they may not come home.
"We should all applaud them for the service, a very special sacred day to salute our fallen from the first to the last, to reflect on glorious deeds and sacrifice from our past, to confirm national identity and our last one standing tall parade, from coast to coast and in foreign land.
"We salute our fallen, who gave all for me and you."
Mr Croton reflected on his families involves in the many conflicts Australia was a part of, including WWI, WWII and the Vietnam War.
Both of his grandfathers served in the first world war. His great uncle also served, but never came home.
"[He] got wounded and patched up, went back out and got wounded again. He was patched up, went out again and got killed," he said.
A deafening silence echoed across the crowd as the reality of war rang true.
"World War Two was the most brutal destructive war in human history," Mr Croton said.
"My Uncle Len was a prisoner of war, starved in a prison camp. Towards end to come home he was put on a ship... and picked out of a long lineup by my dad's sister when the ship birthed in Australia.
"[Len] was quite gentle person. Two day before I was sent to Vietnam, I got a call from uncle Len. I will cherish that conversation until the day I die."
Veteran-led volunteer organisation Disaster Relief Australia is working in Pomonal to assist residents following the February 13 bushfires.
The DRA named the operation after locally-born Pilot Officer Marcus Cedric Wettenhall, who served as an engineer 1928-29 and enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force in May 1941.
PO Wettenhall was killed during a battle over the Timor Sea on September 8, 1943. He is survived by his two sons, who live in the area.
"Disaster Relief Australia is honoured to name our current bushfire operations in the area in honour of the sacrifice of Pilot Officer Wettenhall and his family."
A large crowd attended the Anzac Service at Great Western at 9am for a service emceed by Alan Green.
Guest speaker Bill Kilpatrick reflected on the forgotten Korean War.
A small contingent of ex-servicemen marched together with teachers and students from the Great Western Primary School.
