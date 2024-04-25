The Stawell Times-News
Just move straight into this Stawell home and relax

By Stawell House of the Week
April 26 2024 - 8:30am
2 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 11 Mahnke Street, Stawell
  • $280,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: 10am Saturday April 27

Located in a popular residential neighbourhood, this much loved and well cared home is ideal for either an owner-occupier or the astute investor.

