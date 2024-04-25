Just move straight into this Stawell home and relax

Located in a popular residential neighbourhood, this much loved and well cared home is ideal for either an owner-occupier or the astute investor.
The home has a kitchen with gas cooking, and a living room with a gas log fire and a reverse-cycle split system air-conditioner.
The layout also includes two double bedrooms and a renovated bathroom with a walk-in shower positioned conveniently nearby.
Other features of the property include front and rear verandas, a single carport and a powered shed measuring 6x4m with a concrete floor.
The whole home and gardens are low-maintenance and set on a well fenced allotment of approximately 555 square metres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.