Night racing thrills runners, spectators at Chris Blake Championship

The Stawell Amateur Athletic Club's first night race under lights at North Park in Stawell drew a large crowd for the Chris Blake Championship, as 38 runners took on the unique race format.
The aroma of cooking barbecue served as motivation for both spectators and runners, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event.
Despite some early congestion at the sealed start for both juniors and seniors, runners quickly found their rhythm as they circled the track.
Credit goes to first-year handicapper Nathaniel Warren, as the first 20 runners finished within two minutes of each other on adjusted times, showcasing the fair and competitive nature of the race.
Naomi Hunter claimed victory for the seniors, achieving a personal best time of 16:18 in only her second run of the season with the club.
Hunter's dedication to varied training, including low heart rate runs and strength training, is paying dividends as she prepares for the Melbourne Marathon later in the year.
Jess Maffescioni finished second, followed by Claire Davies in third.
The battle for the fastest times was intense, with new runner Eion Smyth and local speedster Scott Carey pushing each other to the limit, both finishing impressively with a time of 10:13.
In the juniors' 3km race, Milla Harrison secured victory after handicaps were applied, with Joseph Clarke and Alfie Freeland taking second and third place, respectively.
Hamish Baker dominated the sub-juniors' 1km dash, crossing the finish line first with an impressive time of 4:51.
Christian Clarke and Isla Murphy claimed second and third place, respectively.
With a week off, the club extends its best wishes to members competing in the Ballarat Marathon.
The club's next race, the Poolwerx Handicap, will be held in Horsham on Sunday, May 5, welcoming fun runners to join in the excitement.
