Strong start has Swifts hopeful of a big year as first home fixture awaits

Round one of the HDFNL brought about a mixed bag of results for Swifts.
On the road at Kalkee Recreation Reserve, the Baggies lost the A grade netball contest 55-29, the senior footballers pulled off the result of the round, beating Kalkee 22.13(145) - 12.5(77).
"Over the last few years we're not being known for great starts," said Swifts senior football coach, Brett Hargreaves.
"To win and win well yeah probably shows that this year is something a bit different."
The Baggies faithful were in for a show as cross-town recruit Paul Summers exploded in his debut in the black, white and teal, bagging 11 majors.
"That was really pleasing for Paul and for us, it was a good welcoming I hope he enjoyed himself," Hargreaves said.
"Him kicking the goals, that was just the result of all the work that went up the ground."
Up next for the Baggies, Kaniva Leeor United makes the leagues longest road trip to challenge the Swifts at Stawell's North Park.
"They came down here in round one last year and rolled us ... they gave us a shock, I'm not taking them lightly," said Hargreaves.
"I still remember that loss, I don't was it to be repeated."
The Swifts netballers will be looking for their first points of the 2024 season, but will be doing it against an in form KLU, with the Cougars having picked up the points in round one against Natimuk United 56-21.
