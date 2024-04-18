The Stawell Times-News
Big apartment plus office space and three shop fronts in Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
April 19 2024 - 9:20am
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 174-178 Main Street, Stawell
  • $799,000
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Terry Monaghan 0418 541 300
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This significant and substantial Victorian building combines a spacious top floor residence, extensive first floor administration or possible accommodation areas and three ground floor shops or offices each with storage basements.

