Big apartment plus office space and three shop fronts in Stawell

This significant and substantial Victorian building combines a spacious top floor residence, extensive first floor administration or possible accommodation areas and three ground floor shops or offices each with storage basements.
The design has been credited to architect George Inskip and it was built in 1876 for a local gold mine owner and merchant Duncan McKellar.
In recent years the owners have renewed the shop fronts, re-established the delightful front verandahs, replaced with new frames and double glazing all the front facade windows, upgraded the power supply and completed many other internal improvements.
The property has front and rear access and also includes a garage/workshop plus a small garden area.
