Motorists can expect delays at night during roadworks on Western Highway

Regional Roads Victoria will be working during the evenings and overnight to upgrade one of the busiest intersections on the Western Highway, and motorists can expect delays between April 14 and May 3.
This section of the Western Highway in Stawell is used by around 7,300 vehicles daily, while this section of Seaby Street is used by around 4,900 vehicles daily.
Since work began in February this year, the first traffic signal poles have been installed at the Western Highway and Seaby Street intersection in Stawell.
Traffic conditions have been changed, and speed limits have been reduced during the Monday to Friday daytime works.
Installing lights at the intersection will help reduce crashes while providing greater connectivity between the Western Highway and Stawell Township.
The reasons for the installation of the lights were identified during community consultation, and successful funding applications followed.
This intersection is one of the busiest in Stawell and is continuing to experience increased traffic volumes.
