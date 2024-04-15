Prockter shifts gears to win S & R Young Sportspower 5km Handicap

In only his second run for the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club (SACCC), Alex Prockter has shifted gears from his longer running event focus, to take the line honours in the S & R Young Sportspower 5km Handicap.
The legendary Czech Triple Olympic Champion distance runner, Emil Zatopek (1952 Olympic 5km, 10km & Marathon) once said "If you want to run, run a mile. If you want to experience a different life, run a marathon."
Alex Prockter is one of these types of people who have heeded the great Zatopek's advice and then added some mayonnaise on it!
In the past 12 months, he has completed the Port Fairy Marathon, the Melbourne Marathon and most recently the Buffalo Stampede Trail Ultramarathon, which was a modest 101.6km event!
To make this event a little more challenging, Prockter injured his knee and went the wrong way for a small portion of the race, and consequently added another few kilometres to the total for his day, running 104.2km.
So, on this past Sunday, completing the Stawell Sportspower Sponsored 5km Handicap, Alex Prockter's legs were barely warmed up by the time he crossed the finish line in first place.
The race in question (S & R Young Sportspower 5km Handicap) took place Sunday, in the Stawell Nature Conservation Reserve on a perfect day for early season Cross Country running.
The track markers warned runners of an undulating course that presented quite a few challenges under foot, due to the erosion caused by recent rain events in Stawell.
The race was started under handicap conditions, meaning runners started from different start times, based on their anticipated performance time for the race distance.
Nineteen runners headed out over the course that would test the new runners to the club and the more seasoned cross country runners.
Last week's winner, Julie Hertz led the race after overtaking Gary Saunders early along the trails of Three Jack's Track's.
However, it was Alex Prockter who took a commanding lead in the final stages of the race to win by 1 minute and 25 seconds.
In second place was new SACCC member Steph Carrol, just eight seconds in front of third place (Annie Brown).
In accepting the awards for his win, Prockter acknowledged the warm welcome he had received from the SACCC members and recognised the great feeling amongst the runners.
"It's been a really nice experience running with everyone over the past couple weeks and I really appreciate the welcome the club has given me," Prockter said.
The goal driven ultra marathon runner, will work hard over this winter, aiming to compete in another Melbourne Marathon in October, followed by the Grampians Peak Trail 162 km event in November.
This particular race covers the Grampians from end to end and includes 7700m of elevation gain to add to the already challenging distance.
"I like to challenge myself and set goals that motivate me." Prockter said.
Fastest times for the day were achieved in the women's by Leah Seabohm in 25' 18", followed by Annie Brown in 25' 40".
Paul Fenn returned to racing after an injury plagued 2023, taking the men's fastest time in 19' 26", followed by Mark Thompson in 20' 04".
Next week's run will be the Conqueror of the Hill 3000m Handicap meeting at the One Tree Hill Car Park, in Ararat. Race briefing will take place at 8.45am sharp for a 9am start.
More information about registration and entry can be accessed on the club website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat
