It's the 'same red footy' that has teams gunning for finals action in 2024

The 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League will kick off on Saturday, April 13 with 10 of the competition's 11 teams hitting football ovals and netball courts around the region to contest the first of 18 rounds.
The 11 HDFNL clubs are now looking to round one in hopes to start the 2024 season with momentum.
Noradjuha Quantong has been set the unenviable task on taking on the defending premiers in round one.
The Bombers host Harrow Balmoral.
Meanwhile Edenhope Apsley heads for Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Pimpinio's netballers will host the 2023 A grade runners-up Laharum while Natimuk United makes the trip out to Kaniva to meet the Cougars, and Kalkee hosts the Swifts.
Rupanyup has the first round bye.
Harrow Balmoral come into the 2024 HDFNL season as defending premiers with the hope to seal back-to-back flags.
Two of the clubs big stars are set to be missing for much of the season, but coach Jai Thompson is backing the Southern Roos younger players to step up and add to an already solid unit.
"Those guys coming up, have really put the life back into the group, and they've been awesome throughout the whole preseason," Thompson said.
Noradjuha Quantong is basing much of its 2024 plan off the success the club had in 2023.
"We've done a lot of things similar to what we did last year, obviously set ourselves up pretty well," Cameron said.
Cameron is aiming to make sure his players is enjoying their football, saying that when they play at their best.
Rupanyup is another team not trying to reinvent the wheel in 2024 after a couple of strong seasons.
"It's the same goalpost, same red footy," said the Panther's senior football coach, Braydon Ison.
And, with a few players coming back from injury and several strong juniors, Ison said finals is a possibility.
"That's why you play footy," he said.
Swifts are looking to play their own brand of footy in 2024 as the side looks to make amends for falling out of finals early in 2023.
"If we can do that, we're hoping by the end of the year, that will convert into finals wins ... that's our pass mark, we've got to win in finals," Hargreaves said.
Incoming Saints coach, Adi Campbell, believes Edenhope-Apsley's strong off season recruitment will compliment it young list of players and make the side a finals threat in 2024.
"Through the season, our strength is going to be our youth," said Campbell.
Natimuk United finished the 2023 season just outside the finals picture but the Rams' hopes of going any better this season have taken a knock.
The club has farewelled some strong talent through the off season, including Todd Stevenson and Nathan Koenig.
The 2022 runners-up, Kalkee, suffered a disastrous 2023, and co-coaches Steve Schultz and Andy Devereaux are hoping their young list can fight back in 2024 by focussing on each wee as it comes.
"We just want to keep improving, I think as long as we do that, the results will speak for themselves," said Schultz.
Pimpinio's incoming coach, Guy Smith is keen to lead his young list of Tigers footballers in 2024.
"[Pimpinio has a] massively young list of players to work with and with my coaching experience, I really enjoy working with those younger type players," said Smith.
Kaniva Leeor United will take to the park in 2024 led by a strong contingent of local players.
"It's really pleasing to see, the local core really lifted their standards," coach Jonno Hicks said.
"There's a group of young guys that are really driving the standards of training, that's fantastic to see."
Finding depth within its senior football ranks is key for Taylors Lake as the side searches for more consistency across the park under coach Justin Beugelaar.
"last year we struggled a lot with numbers, and getting blokes down to training," Beugelaar said.
Injuries also took a toll on the club in 2023.
"You can never prevent [injuries], but what you've got to do is put things in place in regards to the depth for your team," he said.
The Laharum Demons are riding a wave of positivity into the 2024 HDFNL after the club suffered through a winless 2023.
"We've come together with really good numbers, we've was recruited really well and there's lots the training numbers on the track," said coach Shannan Argall.
"[There is a] really positive vibe, not only in the seniors, but amongst the club."
