The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

It's the 'same red footy' that has teams gunning for finals action in 2024

John Hall
By John Hall
April 11 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League will kick off on Saturday, April 13 with 10 of the competition's 11 teams hitting football ovals and netball courts around the region to contest the first of 18 rounds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.