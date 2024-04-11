Concerning trends revealed in Northern Grampians' latest crime statistics

The latest data from the Crime Statistics Agency reveals concerning trends in the region, with growing rates of family violence, theft, and assault.
There were 1076 criminal offences in 2023 - almost three per day - up 9.5 per cent; however, figures remain lower than in 2021 (1094), 2020 (1192) and 2019 (1104).
Rates of family violence increased by 27.4 per cent to 353 incidents; family violence order breaches increased more than 30 per cent to 168 incidents in 2023, up from 124 a year earlier.
Similarly, breaches of bail conditions doubled, with 72 incidents in the 12 months.
Theft and common assault increased by 12 and 15 per cent, respectively.
Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Neil Paterson APM drew some positives from an otherwise sombre report.
"[Crime has] gradually increased over the past few years as Victorian life has returned to normality..." he said.
"When population is considered, Victoria pleasingly still has its third lowest crime rate at any point over the past decade - ahead of only 2022 and the COVID-marred 2021.
"While this is positive, that doesn't mean there aren't areas of concern."
There were 523,523 criminal offences recorded in Victoria in the 2023 calendar year, representing an increase of 40,351 offences or 8.4 per cent from 2022.
The data release represented the first time since early 2020 that the two most recent reporting periods were unaffected by COVID-19 restrictions.
Victoria police noted while there were no restrictions in place throughout 2022, "society took time to return to normality..."
"Crime in Victoria has taken a similar pathway, gradually increasing back towards pre-pandemic levels rather than rapidly snapping back," Victoria Police said.
