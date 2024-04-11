The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Concerning trends revealed in Northern Grampians' latest crime statistics

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The latest data from the Crime Statistics Agency reveals concerning trends in the region, with growing rates of family violence, theft, and assault.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.