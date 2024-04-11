Modernised Victorian-era classic near the CBD

This stylish Victorian-era home is centrally located right in the heart of town.
When entering via the leadlight glassed entrance that opens to the central hallway with polished floorboards, you find there is an updated kitchen, a walk-in pantry, an open plan living and dining space, a separate formal living room and a renovated family bathroom.
The main bedroom has built-in robes and an ensuite bathroom while bedroom two also has built in robes and an ensuite toilet. Bedroom three is a large double and the fourth has built-in cabinetry.
Outside there is an undercover area, a workshop, a carport and a cost saving 4kW solar power system.
Overall this traditional Victorian home is a great blend of old and new.
