Finals disappointment fuels the Swifts' drive to make amends in 2024

The Swifts are keen to make amends with its supporters for the club's hasty exit from the 2023 HDFNL with a return to and win in finals the senior side's 2024 pass mark.
Meanwhile, the Baggies are hoping to work on a more 'thinking game' in 2024 under the coaching duo of Kristy Dodds and Amy Kenny.
The disappointment of seeing all three of the Swifts 2023 finals football side's eliminated in the same day is fuelling a fire for the club to get back to the sharp end of the field in 2024.
"A lot of time and effort goes into this sort of stuff," said Swifts senior football coach Brett Hargreaves.
"Everyone knew they had to pull their socks up a bit and get to work.
"I can only speak for the football side of things, but certainly the senior and reserve squad is pretty keen to try and make amends of that."
When it comes to each game, Hargreaves said his side will be looking to play the group's own 'Swifts brand of footy'.
"If we can do that, we're hoping by the end of the year, that will convert into finals wins ... that's our pass mark, we've got to win in finals," Hargreaves said.
"We've changed up a little bit with the girls to try and work on a thinking game rather than a reactive netball," said Kenny.
"[It's about] trying to work with the girls around really thinking it through as opposed to just reacting and chasing down every ball."
Kenny Swifts 2023 A grade coach Dodds, at the Baggies helm for 2024.
"Being a playing coach for the last three years has its challenges," said Dodds.
"An advantage is going to be to have that set of eyes and voice off the court as well as on the court and then marrying the two together.
In 2024, Dodds and Kenny are hoping to see their side playing finals again.
"Our B grade made finals last year," said Dodds.
"A grade fell out of the top six with a very injury struck side, so it'd be good to see both teams getting into finals again."
