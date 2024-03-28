Porcelain veneers vs composite veneers

Chipping or breaking a tooth is never a fun experience. Thankfully, there are ways to recover your smile by getting a veneer made and put in. With the options of composite and porcelain veneers, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. So, we're here today to give you a comprehensive comparison of the two to help you decide which one is best for you.
Let's quickly discuss veneers. Veneers are a cosmetic procedure that improves the look of your teeth. They are custom-made shells that fit over your existing teeth. They're generally used in cases where people have chipped or stained teeth or those who have gaps between their teeth that they want to close.
During the veneers treatment process, each tooth is designed to suit your mouth. To do this, technicians use high-quality dental materials such as tooth composite or porcelain that match your tooth colour for the veneer. They work for a variety of cosmetic issues to do with teeth, including:
This kind of veneer is made with a composite resin, which is strategically applied directly to your teeth. Dentists will shape the resin to look natural and suit your teeth, allow it to harden using a special light and then polish it to finish it off. It's minimally invasive and usually only requires one visit to the dentist.
Porcelain veneers are quite different from composite veneers. They're thin shells of medical-grade ceramics. Every veneer is made to fit the person needing it, but the process of making it is different from that of composite veneers. When you're getting porcelain veneers put in, you'll have to visit the dentist multiple times.
This is because they need to ensure the measurements and design of your porcelain veneer are perfect. The process involves having to prepare your teeth to provide enough space for the porcelain veneer to stick to. This might mean filing down the tooth. Then, a mould will be made for the veneer to set, and finally, the veneer will be installed once ready, following some touch-ups and bonding.
Patients often ask which veneer is the better option for them. The answer comes down to what you're looking for in the end. Composite veneers are more cost-effective and easier to repair, offering you the opportunity to change over to porcelain veneers at a later stage. Meanwhile, porcelain veneers are more expensive and often last a lot longer.
Another major difference that you'd need to consider is how the procedure is done. Composite veneers are generally done in one visit to the dentist and are a convenient, quick method for repairing simple imperfections with your teeth. The procedure for making and installing porcelain veneers is longer, requires a few trips to the dentist, and can also be more painful.
So, what are a few things you need to consider before choosing? Well, the first thing we'd suggest is whether you want a short-term or long-term solution to your dental issue. The severity of the issue is also a factor to consider.
You also need to think about the cost and application process. Do you want to go through a lengthier process that could be more painful and cost you more but will produce a longer-lasting result? Or do you want a quicker solution that's a little more versatile and more affordable?
Whether you choose the veneer treatment process or not, you're making an investment in yourself. One that'll give you more confidence and hopefully solve any cosmetic dental issue you may have. We hope this comparison was helpful as you decide what veneer you should get.