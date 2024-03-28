36 Napier Street, Stawell

Positioned in a popular location is this neat home with a flexible floor plan.
The double front doors open to the hallway that provides access to everything the home has to offer. The kitchen is in the centre of the home and provides space for a small dining table.
There is a walk-in pantry that is large enough to be used as a study.
The lounge room is full of natural light and has a reverse cycle split system air-conditioner.
There are four bedrooms, or three bedrooms and a formal dining room, the choice is yours.
The bathroom has a bath and separate shower. There's also a double carport and a small workshop.
This property has an established tenant paying $330 per week.
