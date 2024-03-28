122 Green Hill Drive, Ararat

5 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car
Circa 1860, "Eulinya" is an original homestead overlooking Green Hill Lake. Rich in history, the property captures sweeping views across Ararat from the wrap-around verandahs.
It provides an enviable lifestyle where you can enjoy the beauty of nature within minutes of town.
The grand entry foyer features 4.3 metre ornate ceilings, and there are open fireplaces in each bedroom and the formal lounge.
Two of the five bedrooms have ensuites, and there's an additional second living room, kitchen with adjoining family area, and a separate family bathroom. Enjoy new carpet, and polished floorboards throughout.
Extras include five fenced paddocks, animal enclosures, a hay shed, wool shed, and double garage.
