Central Park unveils modern facilities, boosting Stawell Gift experience

Stawell Gift participants will instantly reap the benefits of revamped facilities after unveiling the Central Park upgrade this week.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora toured the newly renovated change rooms, amenities, massage rooms, umpires rooms and administration offices on Monday, March 25.
The MP was rapt to see the female-friendly change rooms and new elevator, which would allow people of all abilities to access the second-story function rooms.
"The revamped pavilion puts this iconic park in pole position to attract and host even more major events," Ms Ermacora said.
"It provides a strong foundation for local clubs to work with their leagues and associations to develop women's and men's sports in the region.
"Investments like these are all about ... stimulating local economies, improving health and well-being, social and economic outcomes.
"We all deserve good quality facilities, no matter where we live."
The project was jointly funded across all three levels of government, with the Victorian Government providing $800,000, the Commonwealth and Northern Grampians Shire Council allocating $650,000 each, and local sporting clubs contributing $35,000.
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Rob Haswell expected the upgrade to be of significant benefit to the local sporting community.
"The council worked extensively with community stakeholders on this project and the future needs of the community were central to our discussion," he said.
"It was decided that we needed to ensure a practical and workable space that was accessible to everyone, with robust and durable fittings and finishes to ensure that the work withstands the rigours of a high-impact environment."
Member for Mallee Anne Webster said she looked forward to touring the facilities once the sitting week in Canberra is over.
"It is pleasing to see these facilities now open to provide women and girls more opportunities to be active and involved in sport," she said.
"I was proud to have been able to secure funding for Northern Grampians Shire to undertake this valuable project in conjunction with further funding the Shire themselves, the Stawell Football Netball Club and the Victorian Government."
