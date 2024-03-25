Clarkson, Wood to bounce off each other as Warriors aim for finals

The Stawell Warriors have a new tandem at the helm of their A Grade squad for the 2024 WFNL season.
Club stalwart Jemma Clarkson steps back into coaching, whilst Rachel Wood re-joins the club after a two-year stint with Navarre.
"It has worked well for us because we both live pretty busy lives, so it's been good sharing the role together," Wood said.
"Both being previous players at the club as well, I think it helps knowing the girls and how they play and gel together."
Wood has fitted back into the club seamlessly since her return, whilst Clarkson has always enjoyed the challenge of coaching.
"It's nice to be stepping back into a coaching role. I did it a number of years ago, but it's a completely different playing group," Clarkson said.
"[There are] lots of girls from last year who are again showcasing a really high calibre of netball. And we've also got a couple of returning players and new players to the club, which is always lovely to have."
With finals once again the goal for the Warriors after a semi-final appearance in 2023, the squad wasted little time preparing for the upcoming season.
"We had a running program up and going again this year, which heaps of the girls got on board with and worked really hard on their just general fitness in the offseason," Clarkson said.
"As soon as we got on the court for tryouts, that was really evident that people had worked really hard in the offseason to maintain a good level of fitness and improve so that we really hit the ground running,"
On top of the core group, Stawell will continue to blood some junior talent.
And with the introduction of rolling substitutes, giving the talent greater opportunities will be easier.
"We've got Ayva Mitchell, Ruby Peters, Alana Graveson and Sophie Hutton coming up," Clarkson said.
"It's really great to see them keen to come to training and to learn and integrate into the senior playing group, as well as getting on the court on a Saturday."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.