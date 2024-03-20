Australian Olympic hero Peter Bol to race in Stawell Gift 1000m handicap

Australia's Olympic hero Peter Bol will take to Stawell's Central Park on 2024's Easer weekend to headline a talented field of middle-distance runners in the invitational 1000m handicap at the Stawell Gift.
It will be the three-time national 800m champions first time competing at the Gift and he is keen for the challenge of the 1000m distance.
"I always love watching Stawell every year," Bols said.
"The women's 1000 in 2023 was a great race, and I'm excited to run that same distance.
"I hope we have a great race."
Bol may be best known for his Olympic efforts in Tokyo in 2021 where he earned Australia's highest placing, 4th, in the 800m event in 53 years, missing the bronze medal by just over half a second.
The unique 1000m distance will see 1500m and 800m specialists going head-to-head for $15,000 in prize money and the prestigious adidas Invitational title.
Stawell Gift ambassador, Jason Richardson said the event has cherished the opportunity to showcase some of Australia's best middle distance athletes including Jessica Hull, Abbey Caldwell, Linden Hall, Catriona Bisset and Stewert McSweyn.
"Peter has thrilled Australians in Olympic and Commonwealth Games 800m Finals with his courageous running style, and it will be awesome to watch him in action at Central Park, Stawell in the adidas Invitational," Richardson said.
Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said he's excited that Bol will take part in the 2024 Stawell Gift Carnival.
"It's an exciting coup for our historic carnival to welcome an athlete of such acclaim as he continues his preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics."
"This is just one of many reasons for all Victorians to head to Stawell this Easter long weekend and experience the sights and sounds of this special major event for Victoria."
Bol will take on a talented ten-deep field that includes Victorian 1500m Champion, Riley Bryce, Australian U17 800m Champion, Austin Fernando, and Victorian U20 800m Champion, Hamish Donohue.
The winner of the Herb Hedermman invitational 1600m handicap on Easter Sunday will also be invited to compete in the 1000m handicap on Easter Monday.
The winner will take home a first prize of $5,000 with $15,000 in prize money up for grabs in total.
The adidas Invitational 1000m Handicap will take place at 1:25pm on Easter Monday, April 1, 2024, and will be featured in the live national broadcast on Seven.
Tickets to witness this race and all three days of action at the Powercor Stawell Gift are now on sale at Ticketek.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.