The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Olympic hero Peter Bol to race in Stawell Gift 1000m handicap

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated March 21 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's Olympic hero Peter Bol will take to Stawell's Central Park on 2024's Easer weekend to headline a talented field of middle-distance runners in the invitational 1000m handicap at the Stawell Gift.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.