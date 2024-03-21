The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The beacon of hope: emergency relief centre brings people together

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated March 21 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amidst the chaos of the recent bushfires, the Stawell emergency relief centre emerged as a beacon of hope and solidarity, showcasing the power of community resilience and support in times of crisis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.