The beacon of hope: emergency relief centre brings people together

Amidst the chaos of the recent bushfires, the Stawell emergency relief centre emerged as a beacon of hope and solidarity, showcasing the power of community resilience and support in times of crisis.
Situated at Grampians Community Health's Stawell Health and Community Centre, the centre served as a lifeline for 218 individuals, offering not just physical refuge but also a nurturing environment where stories were shared, fears were eased, and bonds were forged amidst adversity.
The Northern Grampians Shire Council managed the emergency relief centre, with council staff enacting their emergency roles to manage and run the centre.
Key partners included Grampians Community Health, Victoria Police, Australian Red Cross, Department of Families, Fairness & Housing, Salvation Army and Victorian Council of Churches Emergencies Ministry.
Grampians Community Health chief executive Greg Little said the Stawell Health and Community Centre was ideal.
"We had been planning this with Northern Grampians Shire Council since 2016 for the possibility of using the SH&CC in the event of an emergency," he said.
"Flow-through is very important. It's important that people are met straight away and have someone who can empathise with them and help them to register and get the basic information and they can then move to be with other people."
People were encouraged to bring pets, including dogs, cats, lizards, a snake in a container and birds sitting on shoulders.
"Having pets gave people an opportunity to engage with each other," Mr Little said. "It broke down anxiety about what happens to your pets when you're not with them and it gave us a way into talking with people."
Mr Little was joined by members of the GCH community support and counselling staff.
"We were able to identify people who wanted to talk, those who wanted to sit quietly, and those who were in distress that needed our attention," he said.
Mr Little said the centre had operated smoothly.
"It's the most stressful position to be in, not knowing what's happening with your family, your community and your belongings and having to be in a place you're unfamiliar with, but we never heard one complaint.
"If there was an issue, we dealt with it and all the agencies came together. It was a case of community comes first."
Mr Little added that GCH staff being able to engage with people within 24 hours of the incident could save years of angst down the track, though he added that people were continuing to reach out for support as they feel the full impact of the disaster.
As a police officer for 37 years, Colin Macaffer got to see emergency relief centres from the policing perspective. On February 13, he experienced a relief centre from the victim's side for the first time.
"The venue was large enough for everyone; there was a space out the back for animals, there was food, drinks and a kiosk and the Salvation Army was able to offer meals and accommodation," he said.
"Registration and communication were excellent. We were made to feel welcome with open arms - what more could you want when you go to a relief centre.
"We are able to talk to fellow community members to make sure they were safe, especially those who were thought to be a bit vulnerable."
His business, Barney's Bar and Bistro, was scarred but spared.
"The scarring of the outside shows it got close but we don't have much to worry about compared to many others," he said.
"When you come back to a disaster area it's not the best, but state and local agencies reached out to us with mental health support."
A spokesperson for Northern Grampians Shire Council said sites were selected based on set criteria to ensure the required level of service and support can be provided to the community.
The Council staffed the centre with 10 staff across the week.
This included two nights of 24-hour opening hours to allow for evacuees to sleep at the ERC whilst alternative housing and relief funding was made available.
"Following the recent ERC operations in Stawell, the council's emergency management team will be reviewing and updating ERC planning and procedures," the spokesperson said.
The council's ERC planning is normally reviewed and updated annually.
Northern Grampians Shire Council is focusing recovery efforts for communities impacted by the fire, such as the evacuation of Halls Gap. This is taking the form of supporting local community groups through council grants and planning for community resilience activities and programs.
