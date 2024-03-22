Local students work with Council to create Easter egg hunt installation

A talented group of students from four local primary schools have created an artistic Easter Egg Hunt installation around Stawell.
During the Easter holidays, 18 collaborative artworks will be displayed in central locations.
Concongella, St Patrick's, Stawell West and Stawell 502 Primary School students were given artistic licence to create their own works of art on fiberglass eggs provided by Northern Grampians Shire Council.
NGSC mayor Rob Haswell instigated the project alongside chief executive Brent McAlister in response to positive community feedback regarding the decorations installed over Christmas.
"We were looking for a new way to create a celebratory atmosphere in town and thought this would be a wonderful opportunity to encourage young artists in the community to develop creative confidence," said Cr Haswell.
"This art installation is about friends, family, and fun. An interactive creative installation that will encourage people to get out and about in town and enjoy the holidays.
The students have done such a fantastic job - the town looks amazing, and I couldn't be more proud."
The Easter Egg Installation works are on display in Main Street, Cato Park, Central Park, and the Coffee Palace Park.
Start your hunt with a photo at the photo frame and Big Bunny at Coffee Palace Park. Can you find them all?
