Comfortable home in quiet spot

By Stawell House of the Week
March 22 2024 - 8:30am
Comfortable home in quiet spot
Comfortable home in quiet spot

3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 1 Sharpley Avenue, Stawell
  • $269,000
  • AGENCY: Monahan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Deb Riley 0428 223 365
  • INSPECT: 10-10.30am March 23

This very neat and affordable weatherboard home is in a popular street.

