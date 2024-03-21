Comfortable home in quiet spot

This very neat and affordable weatherboard home is in a popular street.
It's on a mid-size private block within easy walking distance of parks, a primary school and a secondary college.
The home has an open living floorplan with a comfortable Rinnai gas heated lounge, and gets the morning sun in the family meals area and in the kitchen with a breakfast bar, electric cooking and good bench space.
In the main bedroom you will find a full wall of mirrored built-in robes.
Additional features include evaporative cooling, a front porch, a back verandah, safety switches, a garage or workshop with power and roller door, a shady double carport and a secure backyard.
