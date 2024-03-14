The Stawell Times-News
Neighbours might be paid for high voltage lines after all

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 14 2024 - 12:22pm
Neighbours of the proposed route for the VNI West and Western Renewables power line projects say the massive towers will impact their enjoyment of the rural landscape and increase fire risk.
Neighbours of land chosen to host controversial power line projects in Victoria could be in line for compensation after all.

Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

