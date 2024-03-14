Lovely modern home on 10 acres

Situated on the outskirts of the town, this property spans 10 acres and boasts a modern and stylish interior featuring soft greys and whites.
The open plan design includes a great kitchen, separate formal living room, a family bathroom with separate shower and bath, a main bedroom with a walk-through robe to the ensuite, two bedrooms with walk-in robes, built-in robes to the fourth bedroom, an additional activity room, and a free-standing wood heater in the family living area.
The house is equipped with ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling that is zoned for efficiency, a large double garage with remote, and an undercover outdoor entertaining area.
