Lovely modern home on 10 acres

By Stawell House of the Week
March 15 2024 - 8:30am
Lovely modern home on 10 acres
Lovely modern home on 10 acres

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 8056 Donald-Stawell Road, Stawell
  • $830,000-$880,000
  • LAND: 10 acres
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Situated on the outskirts of the town, this property spans 10 acres and boasts a modern and stylish interior featuring soft greys and whites.

