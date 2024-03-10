Victory in the heat: Swifts/Great Western 1 crowned A Grade premiers

Swifts/Great Western 1 were crowned premiers of the 2023/24 Grampians Cricket Association's A Grade season after winning the grand final against St Andrews.
The minor premiers won by 35 runs thanks to Aiden Graveson's man-of-the-match performance-40 runs off 24 deliveries-followed by three wickets each from Matt Peacock and Wil Clough.
For many players in the side, the redeeming victory comes 12 months after losing the grand final to Pomonal.
St Andrews won the toss and, with one eye on the afternoon temperature, elected to bowl.
Opening batsman Clough (10) and Thomas Eckel (26) laid a foundation, withstanding stellar bowling from the Saints' Adam Haslett and Tom Mills.
Ethan Marrow (35) stood tall in the middle of the innings, but after he and Jacob Dunn (5) were dismissed, The Combine were 4/94 after 30 overs.
Needing runs on the board, Graveson was joined at the crease by Jayden McCartney (20) and the pair put on a vital 43-run sixth-wicket partnership.
Graveson hit five boundaries, including four sixes, before he was caught looking for more runs.
Some hard-hitting from Matt Heffer (13* off 12) saw Swifts/Great Western 1 ending their innings at 8/170.
Sam Summers was the pick of the St Andrews bowlers, with 3/38 off six overs, while Ned Bohner was the most economical with 1/18 off eight overs.
The heat was on the Saints batsman, with the temperature nearing 40 degrees in the middle.
Needing 4.25 runs an over, they got off to a disastrous start, losing Jack Ganley (6) to a gem from Bradley Carter in the fifth over before Clough bowled his opening partner Ryan Skiller (16) the next over.
Saints' captain Wian Stears (6) was caught behind off Clough, and two balls later, Tom Mills was run out chasing a fourth run following a great chase by Heffer.
After nine overs, St Andrews were 4/38.
While Adam Haslett was accumulating runs for the Saints, he was running out of batting partners.
James Hosking (9) was caught behind off Jarrod Illig, then Bohner (11) was caught at slip by Heffer, and St Andrews were 6/73 after 23 overs.
Peacock picked up wickets in consecutive overs, but big South African Vincent Hamman withstood the barrage.
He put on an 18-run partnership with Hasslett before being caught by Eckel, giving his opening batting partner Clough his third wicket.
With the grand final on the line, Caleb Summers (3) came in at number 11 and batted with heart.
He put on a 38-run partnership with Hasslett and was given out LBW off Jayden McCartney.
While the umpires' decision was slow, Swifts/Great Western 1 did not take long to celebrate their desperately wanted victory and premiership.
Adam Haslett finished on 60 not out from 95 deliveries. Matt Peacock finished with 3/21 and Wil Clough 3/46.
