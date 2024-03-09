Swifts/Great Western 2 clinches B Grade Grand Final with dominant display

Swifts/Great Western 2 emerged victorious in the Grampians Cricket Association's B Grade Grand Final, defeating Rhymney/Moyston 1 at Central Park in Stawell.
Swifts/Great Western 2 secured a dominant eight-wicket win with over 25 overs to spare.
An ineffable bowling display by Marc Brilliant, Stewart MacPherson and Marc Collins restricted Rhymney/Moyston 1 to under 50 runs.
Brilliant lived up to his name, taking 4/2 off eight overs, including a wicket from his first delivery and an excellent diving catch by wicketkeeper Craig Marrow.
MacPherson's big swinging deliveries wreaked havoc throughout the first innings, capturing the first two wickets of the game.
Collins' class caused chaos for the middle order, with loopy spinners mixed up with faster change-ups.
He finished with 3/2 off eight overs, including a brilliant legside stumping from Marrow to dismiss Eddie Malpas.
Number 10 batsman Euan Lennie was a shining light for Rhymney/Moyston 1, top scoring with 12* of 29 deliveries.
Gary Ranton's lone wicket saw the Rhymney/Moyston innings end at just 43 runs off 31.5 overs.
As the temperature reached 38 degrees, Swifts/Great Western 2 wasted no time in the run chase, scoring more than three runs an over.
Marrow was the main instigator, hitting three boundaries before a low catch from Matt Dean at short mid-on saw him dismissed for 19.
Ryder Sullivan's innings was short-lived after David Cosgriff's sharp catch at first slip off Lennie saw him depart for just four runs.
Matthew Delzotto hit the winning runs - a long four over mid-wicket - to finish not out on 12.
Brilliant was named man of the match for his remarkable figures.
