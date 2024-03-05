GCH urges residents to seek support following devastating February 13 fires

In the aftermath of the devastating fires in the Grampians and Wimmera regions, Grampians Community Health is urging residents to seek support for the range of emotions they may be experiencing.
Highlighting the importance of understanding that such feelings are normal and that seeking professional assistance is a sign of strength, the community health service encourages staying connected, allowing time for rest and recovery, and looking out for others who may be struggling.
Grampians Community Health manager Community and Capacity, Kristy Price, said many people could be feeling a variety of emotions, including grief and exhaustion as the region recovers from the fires.
"What people are experiencing is normal and it helps to understand that this is common - you are not alone - many others are going through similar experiences," Ms Price said.
Grampians Community Health is encouraging people to stay connected, give yourself permission and time to rest and recover and to look out for others who may be struggling.
People may be experiencing exhaustion due to vigilance and the recovery from stress and trauma.
This can lead to overwhelm and difficulty taking in information.
"People may experience possibly grief or ongoing anxiety," she said.
"Sometimes people may also feel guilt as they reflect on their own experiences versus others.
"Some feelings may appear immediately but some may not arise for hours, days or even weeks later after a horrible event.
"Of course, some people may not be affected physically or emotionally - and this too is quite normal."
Ms Price urged people to take time to do whatever they find enjoyable, seek connection and look out for others.
"You are your best asset and need to take care of you first and 'fill your own cup'," she said.
"It is also important to seek connection and look out for others.
"You never know who may need help so offer your assistance and a listening ear, even if people haven't asked for help. People being silent is not always a sign they are coping."
GCH chief executive Greg Little said traumatic events can occasionally be so painful that professional assistance from a counsellor may be necessary.
"This does not imply weakness; it simply indicates that the particular event was just too powerful for the person to manage without support," he said.
"If symptoms such as stress and anxiety are severe or if they last longer than a month, you may need professional counselling.
"There's no shame in reaching out for help."
Mr Little said there were many resources available that can support people locally.
"You can contact your GP, and as a local community health service GCH has staff in mental health, general counselling dedicated to supporting people after a traumatic event.
"Even people like our chronic disease nurses, aged care support, and our services for carers of people can make a difference and help someone regain their capacity and resilience."
GCH can also provide outreach services and visit people in their homes.
People can contact the intake team at Grampians Community Health on 5358 7400 or visit https://gch.org.au/
"If we aren't the right agency for support, we will link you in with everything and anything you need, we don't send people away looking for their own answers," Mr Little said.
