Space and privacy in a great spot

This large and upgraded brick veneer home provides a feeling of privacy in a very good location.
The kitchen has gas and electric cooking. It also opens to a meals area on one side, and to a dining and lounge space on another. This large lounge room has split system reverse-cycle air-conditioning, and there's also a study nook.
The four bedrooms are large, and the main has a walk-in robe and an ensuite. The other bedrooms each have a built-in robe.
The family bathroom is tiled and has a full bath and separate shower recess.
At the front there's a double carport, and to the left rear there's an amazing weatherproof 9x5.5m entertaining area.
There's also a garden shed, established gardens, and under-deck storage.
