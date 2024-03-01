The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bookies, betting banned: Stawell Gift ends century-long gambling tradition

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
March 1 2024 - 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defending women's Stawell Gift winner Bella Pasquali (right) will be 17 years old at this year's event. Picture by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
Defending women's Stawell Gift winner Bella Pasquali (right) will be 17 years old at this year's event. Picture by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Australia's oldest footrace has banned betting, ending more than a century of tradition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.