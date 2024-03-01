Bookies, betting banned: Stawell Gift ends century-long gambling tradition

Australia's oldest footrace has banned betting, ending more than a century of tradition.
Punters can no longer wager on this year's Stawell Gift following a new policy by the Victoria Gambling and Casino Control Commission.
In August 2023, the VGCCC banned betting on all under-19 sports competitions.
Defending champions - Ryan Tarrant currently, 19, and Bella Pasquali, 17 - within the new policy's parameters, the Stawell Gift Event Management Limited announced on Thursday, February 29, that wagering will not be conducted at the 2024 carnival.
SGEM chair Murray Emerson said while the attendance of bookmakers has been a mainstay of the Stawell Gift, SGEM respected the position of the VGCCC.
"While we acknowledge that many athletes participating at Stawell are indeed aged over 19 years, many of our athletes, particularly those in our feature sprint events, are under the age of 19," he said.
"In fact, teenagers are the defending champions in both the Powercor Stawell Gift and Strickland Family Women's Gift in 2024.
"We are committed to the integrity of the event and the welfare of our participants and spectators. This decision has been made with these priorities in mind."
The Stawell Gift was established 146 years ago in 1878.
