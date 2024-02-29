General Store gets the thumbs up from the community, the hub of Pomonal

The Pomonal General Store has survived and thrived despite the influx of mega shopping centers, multi-purpose supermarkets, and coffee shops on every corner.
The general consensus from locals is that its success is due to the larger-than-life personality of owner Nadya Miller.
When The Stawell Times-News began this story, we didn't know the unofficial hub of Pomonal would survive a catastrophic fire and be named the official hub for councils, recovery, and resilience workers and a hug from Ms. Miller, if that's what you needed.
The Grampians fire on February 13, caused by lightning strikes, turned with a wind change and headed towards Pomonal and Dadswells Bridge.
Both towns were evacuated, with substantial losses in Pomonal, the small Victorian village of about 400 residents.
Owner-operator Nadya Miller has owned the General Store for 16 years.
After moving away for some years, the yearning to return to where she grew up and be near family was strong.
A chance to be remarked on by her mother and sister about buying the store, became a reality.
Whether it was accidental or co-incidental, she didn't know.
"I am just the custodian; it's the people's store," she said.
"I stock what they need, and I stock products for sale for some small local businesses."
Ms Miller has retained much of the yesteryear charm of the store from the shop's front door to the original counters and offers general services of fuel, gas, lunch items, Australia Post, a grocery section, and a gift store.
She has added the modern convenience of a coffee machine, which draws people in for their morning cup.
The gift store has something for someone with everything, even bejewelled spades.
Customers were greeted with, "Good morning gorgeous lady, we missed you," to someone on holiday or " I think there's a parcel for you today," to someone dropping by for their mail.
There's an outside eating area and dine-in as well.
Every visit includes a chat.
"It is our shop," said one customer.
"We love it; we can get most things we need without going to the city. We might come for some groceries, but we have a chat too; it's the hub of our little town."
Those words rang even more true a few days later.
When the fire tore through Pomonal on February 13, it, took 46 houses, outbuildings, fences, and animals in its path.
Ms Miller evacuated along with most of the town.
"We didn't know the Store had survived until much later," she said.
"We went to our farm from the Store but had to evacuate a second time from the farm, too," she said.
Ms Miller said she, her partner, and their families were secure and safe; she opened the General Store for so many who weren't.
"We have power," she posted on Facebook.
"Fill up at the pumps [petrol], take a photo of the amount, and pay later. Take ice if you need it, and it's free. Ice Creams are free, too."
Amidst the devastation, the Pomonal General Store was still the place to get what you needed: a chat and now a hug.
It became ground zero for the Ararat Rural City Council, and the Resilience Committee, arranging housing, payments, and basic needs for those impacted by the fire.
"The Resilience Committee has been outstanding, and the councils have been too.
We've had two community meetings since the fire, and the organisers said they had held many of these meetings but had never been clapped before.
"It was a great feeling," she said.
"Everyone is getting to know what we've known all along. Pomonal is a wonderful place to live.
"Joyful is perhaps the wrong word to use because of the devastation and trauma the community has suffered, but there has been an atmosphere of such kindness that you can't help but feel the joy of belonging to this community."
She said random acts of kindness happen every day.
"Today, we received a sewing machine for someone whose machine was lost in the fires," she said.
"Kindness helps heal the heart, and we have lots of that in Pomonal."
Things are returning to normal at the store now, with the recovery services working from the Pomonal Hall.
Before the fire, Ms Miller said she loved the people of Pomonal, the tight-knit community, and its diversity.
Post-fire, she is even more convinced she's right and looks forward to seeing Pomonal rebuild and continue to thrive.
