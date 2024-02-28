Farmer brought back to life urges heart health emergency preparedness

Wimmera farmer Ian Penny is advocating for rural heart health and backing Grampians Health executive, Dr Rob Grenfell in his mission to see a heart health emergency plan on site at every populated farm property in the Wimmera and Mallee.
Mr Penny is lucky to be alive after suffering a heart emergency in June 2023.
Working alongside his son, Travis, Mr Penny was servicing a tractor when he started experiencing excruciating chest pains.
Travis downed tools and got Mr Penny into his ute to drive him to Warracknabeal, phoning ahead to Dr Franklin Butuyutu's surgery.
Travis asked the surgery team: "I think Dad's having a heart attack, do I come to you, or do I go the hospital?"
"Dr Franklin and [his nurse] Debbie were both fantastic," said Mr Penny.
"They got me to lay on the couch and gave me some adrenalin and aspirin and a spray under the tongue but I don't remember a lot from there on.
"I can recall saying to Dr Franklin that I'm having trouble lifting my arms. I've got no strength in them - and then I just died."
Mr Penny said his next recollection was opening his eyes to see his wife gently rubbing his face.
"She'd been called down to the surgery and I said to her, 'I think I've had a little sleep'," said Mr Penny.
"I woke up with a sore chest because they had the paddles on me, and Dr Franklin had given me a fair pounding to get me going again.
"They found I had an artery that was completely blocked. Luckily Travis was with me otherwise I would never have got to Warracknabeal."
Mr Penny was told about seven per cent of people survive a heart attack after they've died.
"I consider myself very fortunate to have survived," he said.
"Apparently with the number of defibrillators around now that figure is rising. I think everyone should have an AED in their workplace, especially if they are in any risk category.
"We have one on the farm now."
Dr Grenfell said Mr Penny's story was all too familiar.
"Farmers are always too busy to be worrying about their health," he said.
"Especially at harvest time when they stay on their tractors and trucks because it's more important to beat the rain and get the harvest in than to take time out to visit a GP or hospital.
"Obviously getting a regular check-up, managing heart attack risks and knowing the warning signs of a heart attack, go a long way to preventing an untimely death.
"At least by having a defibrillator nearby, there is a huge increase in the likelihood of saving a life or preventing a massive heart attack."
In recent years AEDs have become standard first aid equipment in community and sporting clubs as well as business houses and retail shops.
Dr Grenfell said farms were virtually the final frontier for them.
"We're about three times below the state average for cardiac outcomes in this region and farmers are in a high risk mainly through their own apathy," he said.
"Ian's story should be enough reason for every farmer to make sure they take heart disease seriously, and let's face it, you don't have to be old or unfit to be a risk to cardiovascular disease."
Dr Grenfell will be a guest speaker in the Wimmera Machinery Field Days Auditorium on the opening day at 12.30pm.
He will also be onsite at the Grampians Public Health Unit stand in the Moore Pavilion that day to discuss health issues at a rural level.
Youngsters can enjoy free activities at the Grampians Health stand thanks to a partnership with Horsham Men's Shed and Bunnings.
Visitors can also learn about career and GAP Year opportunities, connect with health professionals and meet Grampians Health executives.
