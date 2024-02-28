The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Farmer brought back to life urges heart health emergency preparedness

John Hall
By John Hall
February 28 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wimmera farmer Ian Penny is advocating for rural heart health and backing Grampians Health executive, Dr Rob Grenfell in his mission to see a heart health emergency plan on site at every populated farm property in the Wimmera and Mallee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.